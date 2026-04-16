Self-Enumeration For Census Begins In Indore; Process To Continue Till April 30 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of self-enumeration on the portal for citizens began from Thursday and will remain available till April 30. The entire process is secure and available in 14 regional languages, including Hindi and English, to ensure accessibility.

The enumeration can be completed in five to 10 minutes by visiting the portal https://se.census.gov.in. Collector Shivam Verma has urged citizens to participate and cooperate in the nationally important census work.

As part of Census 2026, Verma personally filled out the online self-enumeration form to motivate citizens. He stated that the census is the cornerstone of the country's development plans, and therefore, every citizen should actively participate in it. He appealed to residents of the district to enter their information on the portal to help make the process simple and transparent.

Verma explained that self-enumeration will save time and make the process even easier when teams visit every home. He urged citizens to take maximum advantage of this facility and demonstrate responsible citizenship.

Training of 3,000 enumerators, supervisors begins

A three-day training programme began today to accelerate preparations for the census in the district. Approximately 3,000 enumerators and supervisors from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and rural areas are participating in this training, which will be held till April 18. These enumerators will conduct the census digitally, going door-to-door.

Approximately 2,100 enumerators and supervisors from the IMC and 790 from rural areas are being provided with detailed information on the technical and practical aspects of the census, ensuring accurate and timely completion of the work. Holkar Science College and Vaishnav Vidyalaya, Raj Mohalla, have been designated as training centres, where sessions are conducted daily from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

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Additional Collector and District Census Officer Navjeevan Vijay Pawar visited the centres to inspect the training. He provided necessary guidance to officials and emphasised ensuring quality training.

The programme is being conducted under the direction of master trainer RK Pandey in a total of 42 rooms across the designated venues.