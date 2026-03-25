Indore News: Preparations For Census 2027 Intensifies In City | Representational Image | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has stepped up preparations for the first phase of Census 2027, focusing on house listing and enumeration of households. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from May 1 to May 30.

In this regard, training for 129 field trainers for the district began on Tuesday at Government Holkar Science College. The programme is being conducted in phases to ensure efficiency and readiness for the exercise.

In the first phase, 84 field trainers assigned to the IMC charge will be trained by master trainers from March 24 to March 26. These trainers will subsequently train enumerators and supervisors.

In the second phase, scheduled from March 28 to March 30, training will be imparted to 45 field trainers assigned to urban and rural charges.

During the sessions, guidance is being provided by master trainers RN Pandey, Ajay Kale, Suresh Kataria, Dinesh Rathi, Vijay Verma and Suraj Badge.

Additional Collector and District Census Officer Nisha Damor, District Planning Officer Madhav Bende and Assistant Census Officer Piyush Meshram, along with other officials, were present.

The district administration said the objective is to train all personnel to ensure that census operations are conducted in an accurate, transparent and time-bound manner.