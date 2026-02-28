Indore News: Training Of Senior Officials Held For Census, Staff Training From March | Representational Image | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day training programme for senior officials for the first phase of the upcoming Census concluded on Friday. The training programme for enumerators will be held in March and April.

Extensive preparations are underway to ensure a systematic, transparent and error-free conduct of the upcoming Census in the district. In this regard, a three-phase training programme was organised for census officials and employees at the collectorate’s auditorium - Room No. 210.

The three-day training programme concluded on Friday in the presence of Additional Collector and District Census Officer Nisha Damor. Vineet Yadav, Joint Director, Census Directorate, Madhya Pradesh Government, Sumit Badole, Assistant Director, Narendranath Pandey, Additional Commissioner and City Census Officer, IMC, and Madhav Bende, District Planning Officer and Additional District Census Officer, along with IMC officials, zonal officers of the IMC and their assistant census clerks, received the training.

Read Also Indore News: State Bar Council Of MP Releases Election Schedule

Additional Collector and District Census Officer Nisha Damor highlighted the importance of the Census. Officials informed during the training workshop that buildings and houses will be counted in the preliminary phase of India’s Census 2027. The first phase of the Census will be conducted from May 1 to May 31. The work of house listing will be undertaken during this phase. Before this, the appointment of all enumerators and supervisors and their training will be completed in March and April. Detailed information was provided on census procedures, maintenance of forms, accuracy of digital module data and related tasks.