Indore News: State Bar Council Of MP Releases Election Schedule

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh has released the election schedule for the constitution of the new council.

According to the notification dated Feb 25, 2026, the High-Powered Election Committee finalised the programme for conducting the elections.

As per the schedule, the election notification will be issued on Feb 27, 2026, while the provisional electoral roll will be published on March 16, 2026. Objections to the electoral roll can be filed until March 24, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on April 1, 2026.

The filing of nominations will take place on April 8, 9 and 10, 2026. Scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for April 15 and 16, 2026, followed by publication of the list of candidates on April 17, 2026. Withdrawal of candidature will be allowed on April 20, 21 and 22 until 4pm. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on April 22, 2026 at 5pm.

Polling for the State Bar Council election will be held on May 12, 2026, while counting of votes will commence from June 16, 2026.

The election process will be conducted by the High-Powered Election Committee as directed by the Supreme Court. Office working hours for election-related purposes have been fixed from 10am to 4pm.