 Indore News: State Bar Council Of MP Releases Election Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: State Bar Council Of MP Releases Election Schedule

Indore News: State Bar Council Of MP Releases Election Schedule

The State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh has announced its election schedule. Notification will be issued on February 27, 2026, with polling set for May 12 and counting from June 16. Electoral rolls will be finalised by April 1. Nominations will be filed from April 8–10, with withdrawals until April 22. The process will be overseen by a High-Powered Election Committee.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
MP Bar Council |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh has released the election schedule for the constitution of the new council.

According to the notification dated Feb 25, 2026, the High-Powered Election Committee finalised the programme for conducting the elections.

As per the schedule, the election notification will be issued on Feb 27, 2026, while the provisional electoral roll will be published on March 16, 2026. Objections to the electoral roll can be filed until March 24, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on April 1, 2026.

The filing of nominations will take place on April 8, 9 and 10, 2026. Scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for April 15 and 16, 2026, followed by publication of the list of candidates on April 17, 2026. Withdrawal of candidature will be allowed on April 20, 21 and 22 until 4pm. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on April 22, 2026 at 5pm.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Warns Of 100 Per Cent Surcharge On Bills For Non-Functional Water Meters After 6 Months
Mumbai News: BMC Warns Of 100 Per Cent Surcharge On Bills For Non-Functional Water Meters After 6 Months
Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Bust International Cyber Fraud Racket In Panvel, 6 Arrested In ₹1.03 Crore Scam
Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Bust International Cyber Fraud Racket In Panvel, 6 Arrested In ₹1.03 Crore Scam
Mumbai News: Cab Driver Killed After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls On Car From Container In Wadala
Mumbai News: Cab Driver Killed After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls On Car From Container In Wadala
Senior Men’s National Kabaddi Championship 2026: Indian Railways Beat Maharashtra By 18 Points To Clinch 72nd Title
Senior Men’s National Kabaddi Championship 2026: Indian Railways Beat Maharashtra By 18 Points To Clinch 72nd Title

Polling for the State Bar Council election will be held on May 12, 2026, while counting of votes will commence from June 16, 2026.

Read Also
Indore News: City Ammonia Gas Leak Intentional, Not Accidental, Say Police; Scrap Dealer Arrested
article-image

The election process will be conducted by the High-Powered Election Committee as directed by the Supreme Court. Office working hours for election-related purposes have been fixed from 10am to 4pm.

Follow us on