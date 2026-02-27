Indore News: City Ammonia Gas Leak Intentional, Not Accidental, Say Police; Scrap Dealer Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ammonia gas leak in Raoji Bazar was not an accident but an intentional act by the scrap dealer, police said on Friday.

Panic gripped the area on Thursday night after ammonia leaked at a scrapyard while a cylinder was being cut. Residents within a 100-metre radius reported eye irritation, breathlessness and anxiety. Eleven people were affected but most of them have been discharged from the hospital.

Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Umesh Yadav said police arrested scrap dealer Shehzad after registering a case under Sections 118(1) and 119(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint by Ikram Ansari. Officials said the act caused hurt or grievous hurt.

During interrogation, Shehzad allegedly told police he had purchased the cylinder about five days earlier from Raja Chopra of Machhi Bazar and that it was their first such transaction. The cylinder was smaller than a regular LPG cylinder.

Investigation is underway to establish the chain of custody of the cylinder. If anyone else is found liable, necessary action will be taken, Yadav said.

Police said the low concentration of gas caused mainly eye irritation and coughing. Though ammonia can be fatal in high concentrations, the situation is under control.

Section 118(1) BNS (Voluntarily Causing Simple Hurt): Applied if the act was caused intentionally or recklessly, leading to bodily pain, irritation, or temporary breathing issues.

Section 118(2) BNS (Voluntarily Causing Grievous Hurt): This section is added if the act results in "grievous hurt" such as permanent disfigurement, severe organ damage, or long-term hospitalisation using dangerous means.