Sehore: Over 100 people trapped in flood rescued

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 people trapped in flood at Amargarh picnic spot on Shahganj Road due to excessive rainfall were rescued by the district administration.

On receiving information about the people trapped in the forest, Budhni SDM Radheshyam Baghel and Naib Tehsildar Amber Panthi, DFO and district commandant Kuldeep Malik along with SDRF team immediately reached the spot and all the people were safely rescued.

On getting information, collector Chandramohan Thakur kept a close watch on rescue work.

Even after these people were evacuated, the entire surrounding area was searched so that no person remained inside the forest.