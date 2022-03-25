Seetamau: MLA Trophy Kabaddi and Kho-Kho competitions organised

Seetamau (Mandsaur) (Madhya Pradesh): State Sports and Youth Welfare Department organised Kabaddi and Kho-Kho competitions for boys and girls under MLA Trophy here in Sitamau-Suwasra Assembly constituency at Shri Ram Vidyalaya sports ground. As many as 16 teams of Kho-Kho and 12 teams of Kabaddi participated in the competitions.

While addressing the programme, State Cabinet Minister and local MLA Hardeep Singh Dang encouraged all the players to display their best playing skills like a champion. Minister told that in any sports, one team wins and the other loses, and the loser needs to fight more.

On this occasion, Mandal president Rajkumar Porwal, Rural Circle president Omprakash Parmar, former Nagar Panchayat president Anil Pandey, Rajendra Rathore MP representative etc. also addressed the players.

In the kabaddi competition, Shamgarh 'A' team won the competition, while Shambad team and Sitamau Public School from Sitamau stood second and third respectively.

In the Kho-Kho competition, the team of Shamgarh stood first followed by Paramount Sitamau and Sitamau Public School teams that claimed second and third spots respectively.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:51 PM IST