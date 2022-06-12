Seed Inspector lodges police complaint against company salesman for selling seeds without bill

Representation | FPJ Photo

FP News Service

Khargone

The Seed Inspector of Bhikangaon and senior horticulture development officer Parvat Badole have lodged an FIR against the Maharashtra-based Anuradha Seeds Company’s salesman Fakira Keshav More Jalna at the Bhikangaon police station on Saturday for selling seeds without a bill.

It has been said in the report that based on the complaint received from the officials of the Indian Farmers Association and the farmers of Chiragpura on May 9, the chilli seeds of variety F-1 Anusha are being sold directly to the farmers without a bill and without a license. Panchnama was prepared during the inspection. Along with this, a total of 884 packets of chilli seeds worth Rs 7 lakh were seized from the sales manager's vehicle number MH 28 BK 4938.

Based on the complaint, statements of farmers and departmental officers were taken. Section-3 of the Act 1966 and the orders of the Seed Control Order 1983 were violated. On Saturday, June 11, the action was taken under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Section 3 of the Seed Control Order 1968 and Sections 3 and 7 (1) of the Essential Commodities Act 1955 at Police Station Bhikangaon.

