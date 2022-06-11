e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Accounting and video surveillance teams constituted in district

MPRAV Union, Khargone, Accounts officer (AO) Bhagchand Kori and Usha Mandloi have been appointed to the AT constituted for Municipal Council from Ward 1 to 16.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam has constituted an accounting team (AT) and a video surveillance team (VST) to monitor the expenditure during the three-tier elections.

MPRAV Union, Khargone, Accounts officer (AO) Bhagchand Kori and Usha Mandloi have been appointed to the AT constituted for Municipal Council from Ward 1 to 16. Similarly, for Ward 17 to Ward 33, divisional AO of Public Works Department Saurabh Sanghamitra and Ranjana Patel have been appointed in the AT.

The team formed for the municipality from ward 01 to ward 16, includes Krishnakant Trivedi, deputy engineer of quality division No. 1 Khargone and principal reader of Kanya Umavi No. 1, Shri Babulal Bhalse.

For the VST, quality division deputy engineer Krishnakant Trivedi and Babulal Bhalse have been appointed for wards 1 to 16. At the Municipal Council Kasaravad, Lonvi sub-division deputy engineer Sureshchandra Vani and assistant teacher Jagdishchandra Sharma have been appointed.

Read Also
Khargone: MP SEC issued directives to ensure free and fair elections, elaborate security...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhargone: Accounting and video surveillance teams constituted in district

RECENT STORIES

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Live Updates

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Live Updates

Repo rate hike: No cushion for home buyers as EMIs go up

Repo rate hike: No cushion for home buyers as EMIs go up

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai: BMC says no hearing on ward lottery suggestions and objections

Mumbai: BMC says no hearing on ward lottery suggestions and objections

Remarks against Prophet: Muslim community protests in Punjab cities

Remarks against Prophet: Muslim community protests in Punjab cities