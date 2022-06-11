Khargone: Accounting and video surveillance teams constituted in district

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam has constituted an accounting team (AT) and a video surveillance team (VST) to monitor the expenditure during the three-tier elections.

MPRAV Union, Khargone, Accounts officer (AO) Bhagchand Kori and Usha Mandloi have been appointed to the AT constituted for Municipal Council from Ward 1 to 16. Similarly, for Ward 17 to Ward 33, divisional AO of Public Works Department Saurabh Sanghamitra and Ranjana Patel have been appointed in the AT.

The team formed for the municipality from ward 01 to ward 16, includes Krishnakant Trivedi, deputy engineer of quality division No. 1 Khargone and principal reader of Kanya Umavi No. 1, Shri Babulal Bhalse.

For the VST, quality division deputy engineer Krishnakant Trivedi and Babulal Bhalse have been appointed for wards 1 to 16. At the Municipal Council Kasaravad, Lonvi sub-division deputy engineer Sureshchandra Vani and assistant teacher Jagdishchandra Sharma have been appointed.