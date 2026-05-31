Security, Traffic Plans Reviewed Ahead Of June 12 BRICS Meet In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the proposed visit of a BRICS delegation to Indore and Dhar on June 12, SP (Indore Rural) Rajendra Kumar Verma inspected the route along with senior police officials on Saturday.

The inspection focused on security arrangements, traffic management and other preparations for the visit.

During the review, Verma directed officials to further strengthen security measures along the route.

He instructed police teams to ensure regular patrolling, maintain strict surveillance at sensitive locations and implement effective traffic management measures to facilitate the delegation's safe and smooth movement.

The inspection was attended by DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chaudhary, DSP Nitin Singh, traffic police officials, Depalpur SDOP Sangh Priy Samrat, Betma police station in-charge Meena Karnawat and other police officers.

The team reviewed the route condition, security points and traffic arrangements in detail.

Police officials directed all concerned departments to complete the necessary preparations well ahead of the scheduled visit.