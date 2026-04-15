Second-Year Students Of Government College, Exam Centre Shifted From Aalirajpur To Bagh A Day Before Tests | Representative Image

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The examination centre for second-year students of Government College, Bagh in Dhar district has been shifted from Aalirajpur to Bagh a day before the exams, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The centre was initially allotted in Aalirajpur, around 70 km away, creating commuting difficulties for students. The second-year undergraduate examinations will be held from 3 to 6 pm.

The college, affiliated with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), had its examination centre assigned to Tantya Mama University in Aalirajpur. With no transport available after 6 pm, students faced the risk of being stranded. They raised concerns with the Jais organisation and local journalists.

College Principal Sakharam Bhuria said he had written to the DAVV examination controller after the centre was allotted in Alirajpur, highlighting the transportation issues faced by students.

Raviraj Baghel, state executive president of the Jais organisation, also took up the matter with DAVV Examination Controller Ashish Tiwari and requested that the centre be shifted to Bagh. Following this, DAVV issued a notification approving Bagh College as the examination centre.

Students welcomed the decision and expressed gratitude to the Jais organisation.

Negligence alleged in centre allocation

The centre for Bagh College had been shifted to another district and university despite students appearing for examinations at Bagh for the past eight years. Even after the schedule was released, officials were initially reluctant to revise the centre, which was eventually changed following sustained representations.