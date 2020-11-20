Second highest : 492 corona positive, three deaths in Indore

Indore: Number of positive patients once again crossed 400-mark and even reached second highest COVID positive cases in city. A steep rise in cases was seen 179 more cases increased in a day in comparison to Thursday.

As many as 492 out of 4,684 samples returned positive on Friday. It is the highest number of positive cases after October 1 when 495 people had tested positive. As many as 4,153 samples tested negative on Friday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 10.5% as corona tally 37,115. Three deaths were also reported taking toll to 729.

According to CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Friday night was 4,61,786.

Department took 3,859 more samples, including 1,699 RTPCR samples and 2160 for Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 2693 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 33693 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 83 patients were added to discharged patients list on Friday as reconciliation.