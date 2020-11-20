Corona-impact? Over 3K students skip revision test in Indore

Indore: Over 3,000 students did not attempt the revision test conducted for government school students studying in classes 9th to 12th on Friday. The students neither turned up for attempting the test in classroom nor did they collect the test papers from school premises.

Despite the test being ‘Open Text Book Assessment’ (OTBA), these students did not attempt the first test. One of the reasons for so many students skipping the important test in their High School is also coronavirus outbreak.

Parent of a student attempting class 12th board examination this year Kanta Hajarilal said, “My son’s life is more important for me than his test, and though he will wear a mask and take precautions, the same cannot be said about his classmates especially the moment they get out in a crowd from the school.”

Citing how some students were spotted without a mask in previous supplementary and pending board examinations, a parent Gurdeep Singh said, “Students were seen shaking hands, chatting and chilling outside examination halls without wearing a mask or using sanitizers during their supplementary examinations of class 12th recently, so it is scary to send my daughter to school as of now. I might consider bringing her the test paper from tomorrow.”

A lot of students were confused about OTBA pattern on the first day. While some assumed that OTBA pattern would mean simply copying answers from the book like a usual day, others worried and panicked about the new pattern.

“Before attempting the test, I was worried and scared about the examination because OTBA is something new and different for us,” Kanika Mishra, a student of class 9th, said. She attempted the test and found it ‘interesting’.

“It is actually better not to learn the answers, but finding answers and understanding questions in such a pattern is often challenging,” Kanika said. She hopes to attempt the next examination better.

Revision test day 1: 11,800 attempted

The first revision test was conducted at all the government schools for students of class 9th to 12th in two slots. The first slot of test was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. The second was conducted from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

“Based on data of 60 percent schools, which we have received until now, about 11,800 students attempted the test out of 14,500 registered students,” Sanjay Goyal, district education officer (DEO) in-charge, said.

The first test was conducted for Mathematics. The next is for Science.