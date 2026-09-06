Second Death In MP’s Ratlam E-Scooter Fire; Mother Dies Weeks After 16-Year-Old Daughter | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The e-scooter fire in Vindhyavasini Colony on Aug 19 has claimed a second life, with Bindu Kunwar (36) dying while undergoing treatment at an Indore hospital.

Her younger daughter, Antim (16), had died 13 days after the incident, while elder daughter Vijay Laxmi (20) is safe.

Following the second death, family members, Rajput Samaj and Karni Sena workers staged a protest on Sunday, placing Bindu's body outside the Varivo e-scooter showroom at Manak Chowk.

Rs 10 lakh compensation

After nearly three hours of protest, the e-scooter operator provided Rs 10 lakh in aid, including a cheque for Rs 8 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in cash. The protesters then agreed to allow the cremation.

Karni Sena and the family submitted a 10-point memorandum to city tehsildar Kulbhushan Sharma, addressed to the district magistrate.

They demanded a high-level forensic investigation, strict legal action, a ban on sale of the model, reimbursement of medical expenses and assistance for Vijay Laxmi.

Sharma said Bindu was an Anganwadi worker in Gunavad village, Petlawad tehsil, Jhabua district. He assured the family that Vijay Laxmi would receive a compassionate appointment and other government benefits as per eligibility.

Deendayal Nagar police station in-charge Anurag Yadav said a culpable homicide case has been registered against the e-scooter operator and an investigation has been initiated.