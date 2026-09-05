Air Ambulance Reaches Burhanpur, But Too Late; Critically Ill Woman Dies Before Indore Transfer | FP photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur's reported first attempt to airlift a patient to another city ended in tragedy on Saturday when the patient died shortly before the air ambulance arrived.

Jyoti Jitendra Kshirsagar, a resident of Manjrod Kalan village in Khaknar area, was suffering from a severe heart valve condition and was admitted to 'All Is Well' Hospital in Burhanpur.

Preparations were made to airlift her to CHL Hospital in Indore for advanced treatment.

Acting on Collector Harsh Singh's instructions, the administration began preparations two days earlier. The air ambulance was scheduled to arrive from Bhopal on Friday but could not take off due to inclement weather.

Another attempt was made on Saturday. The aircraft reached the helipad at Krishi Upaj Mandi around 12 pm, but Jyoti had died shortly before its arrival.

BJP Kisan Morcha district president Rahul Jadhav said Jyoti had suffered from heart-related problems for a long time and underwent heart surgery in 2017. Her condition had become critical due to heart valve disease.

CMHO Dr RK Verma said efforts to airlift her had continued for two days. He said the aircraft could not arrive on the first day because of bad weather.

The administration had arranged the helipad, air ambulance and medical support for the transfer. Jyoti's family and relatives appreciated the administration's efforts but were left grieving her death.