Indore Gets Chamber of Commerce's Madhya Pradesh Chapter; New Platform To Woo National & Global Investors

Indore Gets ICC’s Madhya Pradesh Chapter, New Platform To Woo National & Global Investors | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) was launched in the city on Friday, aiming to accelerate industrial and business investment in the state and make it more attractive to national and international investors.

Young businessman Ankit Mehta has been nominated as the first chairman of the chapter.

Key representatives from the industrial sector, government and the international trade and investment community participated in the launch celebration held at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

Tapan Agrawal has been nominated as co-chair of the MP Council. The chapter's primary focus will be on attracting significant national and international investment to the state, strengthening existing industrial clusters and creating a conducive environment for the future development of new international clusters.

A special panel discussion on international investment and opportunities within the state was a highlight of the event.

The discussion covered foreign companies' perspectives regarding India, their expectations and potential challenges when investing in the country, and strategies to make MP a more attractive investment destination compared with other leading industrial states.

The panel included Walter Ferreira, consul general of Italy in Mumbai; Srinath Upadhyay, marketing director, Advantage Austria India (Austrian Commercial Office, Mumbai); and Aditya Phatak, director, Bower Group Asia (BGA), India.

More than 50 members have already joined the ICC MP Chapter. Currently, membership is being facilitated through an invitation-based process.