Indore Man Held Over Mule Account Linked To 3 States |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested another man after his bank account was allegedly linked to 10 cyber fraud complaints involving Rs 5 lakh across several states, police said on Thursday. The action was taken under Operation Matrix, a drive against mule accounts suspected of being used in cybercrimes.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said the investigation was based on information from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, State Cyber Police Headquarters and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Police analysed banking and technical data to identify suspicious accounts allegedly used to receive or transfer cyber fraud proceeds.

The investigation found that the account was held by 19-year-old Vasu Panwar, a resident of Indira Ekta Nagar in Musakhedi. Police matched the account details with cyber fraud complaints registered on the NCRP and Cyber Crime Portal.

Dandotiya said the account was linked to complaints from Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, among other states. Police suspect it was used for transactions involving cyber fraud proceeds and are probing the role of others.

Based on bank records, technical evidence and cyber fraud complaints, police registered a case against Panwar and other suspects. Dandotiya said the account was linked to Rs 5 lakh involved in 10 complaints.

On Wednesday, the crime branch had arrested an MBA student after his bank account was also linked to cyber fraud.