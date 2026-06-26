Scuffle Erupts After Imambara Reopens In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Muharram celebrations in Dhar witnessed brief tension after a clash broke out between two groups outside the Imambara, which was reopened on Thursday night following directions from the High Court.

Police acted swiftly, rescued an injured man from an angry mob and restored order.

The Imambara at Hatwara was opened after the Public Works Department (PWD) handed over its keys to the Siddiqui Committee under a High Court order.

Soon after the premises were cleaned and the Government Tazia installed, devotees gathered in large numbers for prayers and traditional Akhara performances.

The situation turned tense when an argument over taking out the Tazia escalated into a physical assault. Niaz Mohammad alias Sannu Chacha was allegedly attacked by Shabir, Islamuddin alias Daddu and three others.

Police personnel present at the spot immediately intervened and safely evacuated the injured man, preventing the situation from worsening.

Based on Niaz Mohammad's complaint, Kotwali police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the named accused. Officials said other suspects are being identified through viral videos of the incident.

Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sachin Sharma supervised security arrangements at the site.

Nearly 400 police personnel, along with several station house officers, were deployed and a mini control room was set up outside the Imambara.

The Imambara has been handed over to the Siddiqui Committee for five days and the keys must be returned to the PWD before noon on July 1.