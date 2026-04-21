Scrap Shop Fire Near Indore's Mangalia Depot Triggers High Alert | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire erupted at a scrap shop located in the Satvik Vihar Colony opposite the Mangalia Oil Depot on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze, which broke out around 3 pm, quickly escalated into a towering inferno, with thick black smoke visible from several kilometres away.

According to the fire brigade, they received information at 3:14 pm, and two fire tenders led by ASI Shobharam Malviya were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for over 2.5 hours, and it took approximately 55,000 litres of water to extinguish the blaze. The team used an earthmover machine to remove the wreckage.

As the Mangalia Depot houses lakhs of litres of petrol and diesel, the administration went on high alert to prevent a tragedy. To divert traffic, the road was closed, and Oil tankers scheduled to enter or exit the depot were halted at a safe distance.

Residents in nearby houses were also evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the heat and smoke.

The scrap shop, owned by Mohammad Usman, contained highly flammable materials, including plastic and rubber, which fueled the rapid spread and dense smoke. While 3 to 4 people were inside when the fire occurred, they managed to escape unharmed.

While the fire resulted in significant property damage, no casualties have been reported. The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.