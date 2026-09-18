Scindia Lays Foundation For ₹30.47crore Theme Road Project In Guna

Scindia Lays Foundation For Rs 30.47cr Theme Road Project In Guna | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia laid the foundation stone and performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Theme Road and beautification works from Chintaharan Temple to Ambedkar Chowk on Friday. The project is being developed for Rs 30.47 crore through CSR funding from GAIL and HFCL.

A 7-kilometre Theme Road will extend from Chintaharan Temple to Ambedkar Chowk. Facilities such as a 2-metre-wide pedestrian pathway, pedestrian-side lighting, median lighting, central divider plantation, roadside plantation, benches and signage will be developed under the project. An 11-metre-diameter landscaped rotary will also be constructed at Jai Stambh Chowk.

An entrance gate featuring stonework with intricate carvings will be constructed near Chintaharan Temple. Illuminated with lighting at night, the road will proceed through Hanuman Chauraha to Ambedkar Chauraha, where a statue of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar will be installed atop an arch. Scindia also announced the construction of a Tekri Gate at Nanakhedi.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, Union minister for communications and development of North Eastern Region Scindia expressed gratitude to GAIL and HFCL officials, noting that the project would enhance the city's entry point and major thoroughfares.

He said that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (Development as well as Heritage), the initiative would give Guna a new identity, strengthen basic amenities and give fresh momentum to education, electricity, roads and urban beautification.

Linking Guna's identity with its spiritual heritage, Scindia said, "My Guna, your Guna, our Guna, is a land of faith and spirituality." He described the entrance gate design as a matter of pride for the city.

Scindia appealed to public representatives and the administration to continuously monitor the works to ensure transparent utilisation of CSR funds. He stressed that for every Rs 1 spent, at least Rs 1.10 worth of quality work should be visible on the ground.