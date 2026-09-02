School Vehicle Crackdown In MP’s Garoth: 3 Buses, 3 Magic Vehicles Seized | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The administration on Tuesday launched a special drive to inspect school vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, seizing three buses and three Magic vehicles found operating without valid permits and insurance.

The checking drive was conducted at 4 pm under the leadership of SDM Rahul Chauhan. Officials inspected vehicles operated by various private schools and verified their permits, insurance and fitness certificates.

During the inspection, several vehicles were found carrying students without valid permits and insurance, following which they were seized and taken to the police station.

Vehicles associated with Sharda Convent School, Chambal Convent School in Khadawada, Kamla Sakhlecha School in Bhanpura, Satyam Public School and Panchsheel Academy were among those checked.

Officials said no vehicle was found carrying students beyond its permitted capacity.

Naib tehsildars Jinendra Kumar Nigam and Raghunath Machar, along with BEO/BRC Nepal Singh Tomar and staff from the education and revenue departments, participated in the drive.