SC-ST Entrepreneurs Get Guidance On Finance, Tenders And MSME Schemes | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): An SC-ST Entrepreneurship Awareness and Special Vendor Development Programme was organised at Hotel Agarwal Midway in Sendhwa, bringing entrepreneurs, banks, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and government departments onto a common platform.

The programme was organised by the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) in association with the National SC-ST Hub under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Addressing the gathering, DICCI Madhya Pradesh President Dr Anil Sirvaiya said tribal entrepreneurship is expanding rapidly in Barwani district and the coming two to three years would be crucial for the growth of SC-ST entrepreneurs.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to make full use of government schemes and work collectively to strengthen and expand their businesses.

District Trade and Industry Centre General Manager SL Solanki informed participants that the Madhya Pradesh government provides subsidies of up to 48% for eligible SC-ST entrepreneurs.

Experts at the programme also briefed participants on various MSME schemes, vendor registration procedures, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), government tenders, bank finance, certification requirements and procurement opportunities available through PSUs.

Organisers said the programme was aimed at increasing awareness of business opportunities and strengthening participation of SC-ST entrepreneurs in government and industrial supply chains.