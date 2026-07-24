Save Playground Campaign Gains Momentum In MP's Neemuch

Save Playground Campaign Gains Momentum In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Sportspersons, morning walkers and residents on Thursday launched a "Save the Playground" campaign against the proposed CM Rise School on the Government Higher Secondary School.

Players, sports club members, yoga enthusiasts, morning walkers and social activists gathered at the ground and urged the administration to shift the project to another site. They said the playground is one of the city's few major public sports facilities and hosts cricket, athletics, yoga, physical training and coaching for Army, CRPF and police recruitment aspirants.

The protesters clarified that they support the CM Rise School project but oppose building it on the playground. They said education and sports should grow together without sacrificing public sports infrastructure.

Representatives of local sports organisations announced a protest at Four Zero Square on July 26 if the administration does not reconsider the site. They also demanded that officials preserve the playground, identify an alternative location for the school and make their decision public.

Responding to the concerns, Neemuch Collector Himanshu Chandra said the project would not reduce the available playground space.

He said the administration would develop a properly planned playground at Government Higher Secondary School No 2 after constructing the school building at Government Higher Secondary School No 1. Chandra assured residents that the administration would maintain adequate sports facilities and playground space for players and the public.