Satyagraha Ashram To Promote Climate-Conscious Living In Nimar |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A Climate Satyagraha Ashram will be established at Nemit village near Bhikangaon, with its foundation stone ceremony scheduled for Thursday at 10 am. The Energy Swaraj Foundation will organise the ceremony, with saint Prabhuji Nagar Maharaj being the chief guest. The initiative is being claimed to be the world's first Climate Satyagraha Ashram.

A unique feature of the project will be the use of soil collected from all 28 states and eight Union Territories in the foundation under the 'Ek Mutthi Maati' campaign.

The concept emerged from the experiences of Prof Chetan Singh Solanki, popularly known as the Solar Man. He began the 11-year 'Energy Swaraj Yatra' on Nov 26, 2020, and has travelled over 90,000 km while living in a bus for six years. Through more than 2,200 lectures, he has interacted directly with over six lakh people.

The foundation ceremony will also focus on waste reduction. Despite serving refreshments and meals to over 1,000 people, organisers aim to limit plastic waste to just 200 grams. The ashram will aim to teach visitors from India and abroad how to live comfortably with limited resources and promote Climate Satyagraha as a global public movement.