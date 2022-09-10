e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSardarpur: Woman killed, three injured as lightning strikes

Sardarpur: Woman killed, three injured as lightning strikes

The dead and the injured all belonged to Pipliya village in Khargone district and were staying in a tent in Dattigaon village and selling Ayurvedic medicines.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died and three others were severely injured after lightning struck them. The incident was reported from Dattigaon village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Saturday afternoon.

The dead and the injured all belonged to Pipliya village in Khargone district and were staying in a tent in Dattigaon village and selling Ayurvedic medicines.

Dr ML Jain informed that the deceased was identified as Sunita, 36, wife of Keshar Singh, while those who were injured include Sanjana, 16, daughter of Keshar Singh, Deepak, 18, son of Keshar Singh and Harisingh, 21, son of Harisingh. All were referred to Dhar hospital for treatment. Incident was reported at around 2 pm, when all four members were present inside the tent.

Speaking to Free Press, Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and assured to provide every possible help to the beavered family from the government.

Read Also
Sardarpur: Free eye check-up camp organised
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Grand procession organised on Anant Chaturdashi

Grand procession organised on Anant Chaturdashi

Alot: Police resort to lathi charge to disperse Bhim Army workers

Alot: Police resort to lathi charge to disperse Bhim Army workers

Shajapur: Student duped of Rs 20 K and bike in connection with rape case

Shajapur: Student duped of Rs 20 K and bike in connection with rape case

Sanawad: Moong dal purchase restarts after MLA intervenes

Sanawad: Moong dal purchase restarts after MLA intervenes

Doda chura worth Rs 35 L seized on Neemuch-Nimbahera Highway

Doda chura worth Rs 35 L seized on Neemuch-Nimbahera Highway