Sardarpur: Woman killed, three injured as lightning strikes

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died and three others were severely injured after lightning struck them. The incident was reported from Dattigaon village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Saturday afternoon.

The dead and the injured all belonged to Pipliya village in Khargone district and were staying in a tent in Dattigaon village and selling Ayurvedic medicines.

Dr ML Jain informed that the deceased was identified as Sunita, 36, wife of Keshar Singh, while those who were injured include Sanjana, 16, daughter of Keshar Singh, Deepak, 18, son of Keshar Singh and Harisingh, 21, son of Harisingh. All were referred to Dhar hospital for treatment. Incident was reported at around 2 pm, when all four members were present inside the tent.

Speaking to Free Press, Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and assured to provide every possible help to the beavered family from the government.