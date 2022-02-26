Sardarpur: Two killed, one injured at truck overturns on them

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and one was injured after a rashly driven Eicher truck overturned on them, Sardarpur police said.

Police station in-charge Abhinav Shukla said, the incident took place on Saturday morning near the cement factory on Sardarpur – Badnawar highway. The deceased have been identified as Kesuram Maru, 45, a resident of Bamankhedi village and Nirbhay Singh, 45, a resident of Anandkhedi village while Prakash Vasunia, from Anandkhedi was injured in the accident.

Kesuram, Nirbhay and Prakash were heading from Sardarpur to Badnawar on their bikes while the Eicher truck loaded with plastic pipes was travelling in the opposite direction.

As they come close to the Eicher, its driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on Kesuram and Nirbhay, resulting in their on-the-spot death. Prakash somehow managed to jump off his motorcycle sustaining injuries in the process.

Passersby immediately called the local police and the rescue team, who took out the bodies with the help of a crane. Prakash was taken to the nearby hospital.

Police sent the bodies to the Sardarpur community health centre for post-mortem and later handed them over to the kin of the deceased. Police have begun a search for the Eicher driver who fled the spot after the accident.

