Sardarpur: Shivraj government should restore old pension scheme in state, demands Grewal

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Sardarpur Pratap Grewal demanded that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should restore the old pension scheme for employees and teachers appointed after 2004 on the lines of the Rajasthan government.

Grewal said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had stopped the old pension scheme of government employees of the country in 2004 and implemented a new pension scheme in its place.

The governmentís decision of implementing the new pension scheme has proved detrimental to thousands of retired government employees whose only source of income after retirement is pension.

Grewal added that what the Madhya Pradesh government is paying to retired employees as pension is not sufficient for survival.

The Congress MLA said that the Rajasthan government has made a historic announcement in the interest of the employees by restoring the old pension recently and the Madhya Pradesh government must follow the Congress governmentís footsteps.

Earlier, Azad Teachers Association's block president Anokilal Choudhary, district vice president Premnarayan Mandloi and others expressed gratitude towards MLA Grewal for firmly bringing the issue of old pension.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:46 PM IST