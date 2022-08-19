Sardarpur: Three guest teachers found absent during surprise inspection

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chouhan on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dasai village, Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district and found three guest teachers absent from their duties.

As per information, the attendance register revealed that these guest teachers are absent for a long time now. Students are suffering as there are not enough teachers. The school principal neither informed BEO Pramod Kumar Mathur or concerned officials regarding the absence of the teachers.

Taking cognisance, SDM Chouhan has instructed BEO Mathur to serve a show cause notice to the principal and guest teachers in the case.

In order to improve the education system in the rural areas of the district, surprise inspections are being conducted, so that the teachers and rest of the staff reach the respective institutes in a timely manner.