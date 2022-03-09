Sardarpur: Teachers demand action against SI for beating a colleague

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers' association has submitted a memorandum to SDM Bonder Singh Kalesh and SDOP Ram Singh Meda demanding strict action against an SI for beating a teacher on Monday.

The incident took place when hostel superintendent Mahesh Solanki, posted in government Scheduled Caste senior hostel at Rajod village, was going to bring medicines for a student at around 11:00 pm on March 6. Meanwhile, sub-inspector Gildar Singh Baghel stopped Solanki on the way and abused and assaulted him. Solanki informed Baghel about a hostel student being ill and that he was going to purchase some medicines for him but in vain. Ignoring his plea, Baghel took Solanki to the police station and kept abusing him.

The act of the SI has led to rage among the teachers, hostel students and their guardians. District association president Manmohan Upadhyay, tehsil president Lalchand Patidar, block president Prahlad Patidar and many others strongly condemned the misconduct of SI Baghel and demanded strict action against him at the earliest. They have also warned to agitate in case no action is taken in the matter.

Solanki said that the misconduct and indecent behaviour of SI has hurt his self-esteem and sentiments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:10 PM IST