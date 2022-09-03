e-Paper Get App
Sardarpur: Student receives four stitches as school roof falls on his head

School of Excellence Sardarpur in dilapidated condition

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A part of the dilapidated Sardarpur Excellence School's roof suddenly fell on the head of a student on Saturday. He received four stitches. The injured has been identified as Badal, a resident of Gondikheda village studying in class 9.

The school's principal and teachers immediately took the student to the community health centre. Here, Dr ML Jain treated his injury. After the treatment, the education department officials dropped the student at his home in Gondikheda. Notably, the roof of the old building of the school has become weak and may fall anytime.

A few days ago, the office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had given a memorandum to the officials demanding demolition of the old school and construction of a new one instead. Many schools of Sardarpur tehsil are in a dilapidated condition.

