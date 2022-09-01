Sardarpur: 2 hostel superintendents suspended for absence from duty

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities on Wednesday suspended two superintendents for absence during duty hours following a surprise inspection by Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chouhan.

Chouhan had on August 21 undertaken an inspection of four government hostels located in Ringnod Village of Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district. During the inspection, the superintendent of Tribal Boys Ashram and Tribal Senior Boys Hostel, Ringnod village were found to be absent from duty hours without prior information.

Officials also checked the quality of food to avert any untoward incidents and found it to be of inferior quality. Out of 50 enrolled students at Tribal Boys Ashram, 49 students were found to be absent.

SDM had sent a proposal collector for taking appropriate action against the hostel superintendents.

Following the instructions, the superintendent of tribal boys hostel Ringnod Khel Singh Bhuria and the superintendent of tribal senior boys hostel Inder Singh Makwana have been suspended with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, Bhuria will be attached to Headquarters Development Block Umarban and Makwana will be attached to Headquarters Development Block Education Office Dharmapuri.

