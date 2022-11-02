e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSardarpur: SDM undertakes inspection of hostel on MP Foundation Day

Sardarpur: SDM undertakes inspection of hostel on MP Foundation Day

A Prabhat Pheri was organised by Jan Abhiyan Parishad. A plethora of colourful programmes, rangoli competition, speech competition were organised in all the hostels of the block

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh celebrated its 67th Foundation Day on Tuesday. As per the instructions of the government, various activities were organised in different departments under the guidance of district collector Pankaj Jain.

A Prabhat Pheri was organised by Jan Abhiyan Parishad. A plethora of colourful programmes, rangoli competition, speech competition were organised in all the hostels of the block. An all-member choir sang the Madhya Pradesh anthem depicting the glory of Madhya Pradesh.

SDM Rahul Chouhan, undertook inspection of the hostel of sports complex Sardarpur and interacted with students to fix a goal for the future as setting goals is the key to success. The SDM, asked the students about drinking water facilities in the hostels and took cognisance of other issues also. The SDM inspected the ongoing repair works in the hostels following instructions of collector Jain and instructed the block education officer Pramod Kumar Mathur to be vigilant on quality constructions.

Read Also
Sardarpur: Livestock charred to death as stockyard catches fire
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Barwani: Action against illegal sand storage

Barwani: Action against illegal sand storage

Neemuch: Accused gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Neemuch: Accused gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in rape case

MP: Prabhat Pheri taken out to mark MP Foundation Day in Bagli

MP: Prabhat Pheri taken out to mark MP Foundation Day in Bagli

Sendhwa: Canteen launched under NULM; SHG women will operate it

Sendhwa: Canteen launched under NULM; SHG women will operate it

Barwani: Kermala villagers allege embezzlement of govt funds; memorandum submitted

Barwani: Kermala villagers allege embezzlement of govt funds; memorandum submitted