Sardarpur: Livestock charred to death as stockyard catches fire

Sardarpur(Madhya Pradesh): Two cows along with a buffalo and a calf were charred to death when a fire scorched the stockyard in Khutpala village of Sardarpur tehsil on Saturday. Along with this, three severely burned animals were saved by the residents.

The mentioned cattle were owned by Ramchandra Kiroriwal who tied them in the rented house of Narayan Kiroriwal, who went to his other home leaving the livestock in the stockyard. Afterwards, massive flames could be seen rising from the stockyard.

The villagers tried to put-off the fire but the fire continued to grow and they had to call the fire brigade by informing at Rajod police station. After 45 minutes of effort, the villagers succeed in saving three animals. On receipt of the information, the fire brigade also reached the spot and controlled the fire A panchnama was made by the Rajod police station cops after receiving all the information from Ramchandra Kiroriwal and the villagers. The reason behind the fire is still unknown.