Sardarpur: SDM bars teaching in dilapidated school

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a school student was injured after a part of the dilapidated roof fell on him, Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chouhan on Sunday visited the School of Excellence in Sardarpur and took stock of the situation there.

Earlier on Saturday Badal, son of Radheyshyam, a resident of Gondikheda village was injured after a portion of plaster from the ceiling fell on him. He received four stitches. Free Press had prominently raised the issue. Taking cognisance of the matter, SDM Chouhan visited the school and ordered teachers there not to run classes in the dilapidated school as it is very dangerous.

SDM Chouhan ordered that classes should be conducted in two shifts from 7 am to 12 noon and from 12 noon to 5.00 pm and under no circumstances should students be taught in the rooms of the old building.

Block development education officer Pramod Kumar Mathur said that following the instructions of SDM Chouhan, the classes from sixth to ninth will be conducted from 7 am to 12 noon and classes from 10 to 12 will be conducted from 12 noon to 5 pm.

Mathur said that the senior officials at Dhar and the Public Works Department were informed about the dilapidated building through a letter but the repair work was not done so far.

Notably, the School of Excellence is not the only school in Sardarpur tehsil which is lying in shambles, but many other schools in the rural areas are facing the same fate.

A few days ago, the office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad too had given a memorandum to the officials demanding the demolition of the old school and construction of a new one instead, but no action has been taken till now in this direction.

