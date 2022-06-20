Sardarpur: Procedure to exempt divyang teachers from poll duty set in motion

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Free Press prominently published news about local administration here in Dhar engaging two Divyang school teachers in election duties, returning officers at Sardarpur and Nalcha swung into action and accepted their applications seeking permission to relieve them from election duties.

This was confirmed by none other than Sardarpur returning officer Dinesh Sonartiya and Nalcha assistant returning officer Maya Bariya.

Sonartiya said that the application submitted by Divyang teacher Krishnakant Goyal, who is visually challenged has been accepted and forwarded to the district election office and now we are waiting for a decision, while Nalachha assistant returning officer Maya Baria told the Free Press that Jawahar Patidar, a physically challenged teacher was not engaged in duty here, but still we got his application and forwarded it to the higher authorities. The process to relieve him from election duties is underway.

Krishnakant Goyal who is posted as a primary teacher in Sadalpur of Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district was engaged in election duties at two places in Badnawar and Sardarpur respectively.

Meanwhile, when the returning officer at Badnawar came to know about his problem during a training session held at Badnawar on June 14, the officer relieved him from election duties at Badnawar.

Similarly, Jawahar Patidar, a physically challenged teacher in Gangatalai Khurd primary school under Dasai Sankul Kendra of Sardarpur tehsil, has been engaged in Nalchha block, 60 kilometres from Dasai.

Patidar said that he had approached Sardarpur SDM Rahul Chauhan to relieve him from the duty of panchayat elections, but SDM Chauhan returned his application and asked him that he has to visit district headquarters to get relieved from the election duties.

Patidar added that he has visited Sardarpur tehsil office, where he was told to go Janpad Panchayat. When he went to the Janpad Panchayat, he was told to get a written order from Dhar district headquarters.

Failing to get a satisfactory response from everywhere, Patidar on Saturday forwarded his application to Nalchha block through the registry service of the Indian Postal Service requesting to relieve him from election duty.

