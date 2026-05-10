Sardarpur Police Held Two Men For Daylight Robbery In Dhar | Fp Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur police arrested two accused involved in looting cash from a couple near Taraghati in the Ringnod area on Saturday. They also recovered cash and a motorcycle worth Rs 1.61 lakh from their possession. The action came after an intensive search operation conducted by police teams over several days.

According to police, complainant Pappu Anare, a resident of Chamjhar village, had come to Ringnod with his wife on May 5 and obtained Rs 2.70 lakh by mortgaging silver ornaments. While returning on the Tanda Road near the forest outpost, unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly intercepted their bike, knocked them down and fled with the bag containing cash.

Following the complaint, Sardarpur police registered a case and launched an investigation under the guidance of Dhar SP Sachin Sharma and other senior officers. Police teams, along with the cyber cell, gathered technical and scientific evidence during the probe.

Based on a tip-off received on Saturday, police arrested Gokul (18) of Nayapura Bhilkhedi and Mukam (22) of Kalidevi village. During questioning, the accused admitted that they and their accomplices had formed two groups to execute the robbery and later divided the looted amount among themselves.

Police seized Rs 1.01 lakh in cash and the motorcycle used in the crime. Four other accused are still absconding and efforts are underway to trace them.