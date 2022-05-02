Sardarpur: Police arrest last accused involved in Golu Jhunje murder case

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested the ninth and last accused involved in Bhupendra alias Golu Jhunje murder case in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, sub-divisional officer (police) Ram Singh Meda said.

Meda informed that police nabbed the 24-year-old Ravi from Dalpura village in Rajgarh following a tip-off about his whereabouts. An officer informed that Ravi came to his native place to meet his family. He was on the run after he and eight others shot Bhupendra dead on March 11. Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on him as well.

Earlier, during a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that 33-year-old Bhupendra was shot-dead over an old enmity. The accused first pelted stones on Bhupendra and later shot him to death. After the incident, he was taken to a private hospital in Rajgarh and was later referred to the Community Health Centre in Sardarpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 04:25 PM IST