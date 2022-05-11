Sardarpur: Pipelines laid and taps installed, but where is the water?

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Badveli village which is located just three kilometres away from Sardarpur tehsil have been facing acute water distress due to a drastic fall in groundwater level and the local administration has proved utterly inefficient to solve the water woes of the village.

Residents told that the PHE department had constructed two tube wells in Badveli village, a few days ago. Out of which, one went dry within two days due to depleting underground water level. An Aganwadi centre which is located at ward no 12 was connected to Kalikaraya Dam around three months ago and a water tank was erected to facilitate drinking water for children. But there has been no water supply for the past one month leading to a severe water crisis.

Sarpanch of Badveli village, Narsingh Vasunia told that Badveli along with 10 other drought-prone villages were connected to Kalikaraya Dam with pipelines and water taps installed to solve the drinking water crisis and provide functional tap water connection in the area at a total cost of Rs 12 crores, but there is no water supply in them.

As a result, residents are forced to walk several kilometres every day to fetch water for their families amid the scorching heat. It is a great shock that not a single administration official has come forward to fix the water woes of the area.

District panchayat member Ramkanya Vasuniya told that gram panchayats under Sardarpur tehsil have not received funds under the finance scheme run by the government which has aggravated the situation. Repeated efforts to contact public health engineering (PHE) SDO Naval Singh Bhuria and Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma went in vain.

During a discussion, district panchayat CEO KL Meena informed Free Press that officials of the PHE department had earlier been instructed to solve the drinking water crisis of the village. He also promised that the water woes would be solved in the best possible manner.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:15 PM IST