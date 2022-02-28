Sardarpur: Parents of MBBS students stranded in Ukraine worried over their safety

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Like thousands of Indian parents, Parashar family from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district are worried after they failed to contact their son owing to cyber attack on the communication and banking system in the war-torn Ukraine.

Dr Satish Parashar, an assistant ophthalmologist posted at Sardarpur Primary Health Centre said his son Bhanu Parashar is in final year of MBBS at Zaporizhzhia State University, about 800 kilometre from Romania border. After Russian army invasion, he along with many other students shifted to underground bunkers where they were starving without food or water for the last five days.

Dr Parashar said though his son had an ATM card with enough money in the bank to travel, but due to cyber attack on banking and communication system, all the services collapsed. Moreover, he canít move out of bunker.

Dr Parashar added that on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, four numbers were given to them, but out of which 3 numbers are out of service and no one is picking up the phone on fourth number. My son dropped message on the WhatsApp and it was read after two days. Person on the otherside asked my son to contact embassy for help, Dr Parashar said.

Dr Parashar told that he managed to contact his son at 3:30 pm and 6 pm on Sunday and he told him that he is travelling from Zaporizhzhia to Hungary border by bus at his own risk. It will take him 10 to 12 hours to reach the border. After reaching the border, he will be able to tell about the future step.

Similarly, Krishnapal Patel, son of Ramesh Patel from Khakedi village of Sardarpur tehsil, is also trapped in Ukraine. His family is also very worried about the safe return of the son.

2 students from Guna stuck in Ukraine

Guna: Two students from Guna district who are pursuing medical courses are currently stranded in Ukraine. Back home their parents are not only worried but want them back at any cost, especially after war broke out in the region. To bring them back to their homeland, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has contacted Home Ministry while Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya has also contacted Union Minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to bring back the students home safely.

As per details, students Kuldeep Dhakad, a resident of Amliya village under Raghogarh block and Anil Dhakad, a native of Perua village under Aaron Block, went to Odessa in Ukraine for pursuing further medical courses. Students stuck in Ukraine recounted the horror of missile attack to parents, MLA Jaivardhan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh through a video call. Singh later contacted with Ministry of Home Affairs to bring students safely back to India.

Both stranded students along with dozens of Indian students safely reached Chop railway station located in Uzhhorod in Ukraine which is near the Ukraine-Hungary border. Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya has been in constant touch with stranded students and apprising situation to Union Minister Scindia.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:27 PM IST