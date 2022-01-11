Sardarpur: Panchayat staff raise issue of fake reports on CM Helpline

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat Secretary and Assistant-Secretary Association submitted a memorandum to sub divisional-magistrate Bondarsingh Kalesh raising the issue of fake reports filed on CM Helpline on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched the CM Helpline for the implementation of beneficiary oriented schemes. However, some selfish elements misuse it by registering fake complaints and harass the government employees.

The letter stated that a person files several complaints of financial irregularities of panchayats, corruption, apathy towards duty, negligence in construction work, irregular supply of drinking water and sanitation on CM helpline number without any evidence. The investigating officers find no such irregularities at the time of enquiry. In most cases the complainant is not a resident of the concerned panchayat and files complaints for his financial benefits. He demands a hefty amount from the panchayat secretaries in return to close the complaint on portal.

The letter addressed to Chouhan demanded to introduce changes on portal to allow the secretary to close the complaint after inquiry and other options for uploading photographs or other records of the place of report/complaint in order to prevent harassment of employees. They also demanded strict action against those who file fake complaints on portal.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:39 PM IST