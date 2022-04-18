Sardarpur: Miffed with absence of officials from meeting MLA sits on dharna

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with the absence of 17 out of 29 officials in the review meeting chaired by him, Congress MLA of Sardarpur Pratap Grewal from Sardarpur sat on a ëdharnaí at Ambedkar Square in Sardarpur.

Grewal said that he had called a review meeting at the Janpad Panchayat meeting room at 2 pm to review the progress of government schemes being run by the Central and state governments. Twenty-nine administrative officials from different departments were supposed to attend the meeting, but only 12 officials from three departments attended the meeting. If this was not enough, Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Bondar Singh Kalesh did not reach on time.

ìThis is an insult to the legislator in a democracy and a violation of protocol and he also apprised Dhar district collector, Dr Pankaj Jain, about the incident of non-availability of officials in Monday's review meeting,î Grewal said.

Enraged and annoyed by this, MLA Grewal expressed his strong displeasure in front of SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh and after leaving the Janpad Panchayat sat on a dharna along with his supporters at Ambedkar Square in Sardarpur.

SDM Kalesh, SDOP Ram Singh Meda and janpad CEO Shailendra Sharma reached the protest site and assured him that a review meeting should be held on April 28 in which the officers of all the departments would be present compulsorily. After the assurance of the officials, the MLA ended his dharna.

