Sardarpur: JAYS condemn Nath’s DNA remark, burn former CM's effigy

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Protest against former chief minister Kamal Nath intensified over his remark on the DNA of JAYS (Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti) here in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

Members of JAYS came on the road and set the state Congress president's effigy on fire after raising slogans against the Congress leader in front of Tantya Mama Bheel statue.

JAYS members condemned Nath’s comment. JAYS tehsil president Rajendra Gamad asked Kamal Nath either to prove how the DNA of JAYS is that of Congress or tender an apology for his comment.

Earlier, the national patron of JAYS, Dr Hiralal Alava had announced polling candidates of JAYS on 47 tribal dominating seats in Bhopal. PCC chief Kamal Nath has reacted to this statement of JAYS Patron.

Nath said that the JAYS is in a good position in four-five districts and we are discussing it with them. Wherever JAYS is in a position to win the election, Congress will give him a ticket there as the DNA of JAYS is that of Congress.

Read Also Bhopal: International community to come forward to combat digital warfare