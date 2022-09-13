Bhopal: International community to come forward to combat digital warfare

Representative Photo | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): We are not entering the era of oil war or any other war, we are entering the era of digital war. This war cannot be stopped unless the international community joins hands to combat it, said the director of National Judicial Academy Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi at the inaugural session of 4th edition of cyber crime investigations and intelligence summit (CCIS -2022) here on Monday.

The ten-day hybrid summit started from Monday in which 3 offline sessions will be organised at RSVP Noronha Academy of Administration. The remaining seven-day summit will be held online.

Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena said that the cyber crime rate was increasing manifold.

“In the last six years, cyber crime increased to 430 per cent. Till June this year, 6.74 lakh cyber security attacks were registered at national level. It means 3,700 attacks everyday. During Covid pandemic, cases of online fraud, misuse of data and ransomware attacks had taken place,” he added.

Speakers from UNICEF expect the education ministry to prepare a policy to educate children on healthy internet methods.

The organiser ADG Yogesh Deshmukh informed that in the summit, speakers from UNICEF, US, UK, Interpol Singapore, former CBI director Rishi Shukla, speakers from NSG, speakers from NPA, speakers from Supreme Court, High Court will participate.

Read Also Bhopal: OBC MBBS students protest against scholarship deduction