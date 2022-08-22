Sardarpur: Gross irregularities found in government hostels

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan conducted a surprise inspection at four government hostels situated at Ringnod on late Sunday night and found gross irregularities there.

During an inspection, SDM Chouhan found two hostel superintendents remained absent. Besides, the grocery items present at the hostels were not up to the mark.

SDM Chouhan reached the hostel at around 10 pm and inspected the facilities available there, cleanliness, store room, food items and attendance of the students.

During the inspection, the SDM saw less number of students present in proportion to the recorded number of students at the hostels. The SDM discussed the facilities available in the hostel with the students.

Expressing dissatisfaction over gross irregularities, SDM Chouhan has directed the block development officer (BDO, Education) Pramod Kumar Mathur and sought a point-wise reply on the irregularities.

SDM Chouhan has also asked Mathur why and for what reason less number of students are at the hostel and if they went home, then who allowed them to do so.

The SDM saw only one out of 50 students present in the tribal children's ashram of Ringnod.

Serious questions on arrangements

According to rules, students cannot be given leave without the permission of a competent authority. After this, against the rules of the government, why did 49 out of 50 students go home and with whose permission? This is a matter of concern.

SDM Chouhan said that following the instructions of district collector Dr Pankaj Jain, inspections are going on at all government hostels in the district to take stock of the arrangements and fix the irregularities there.

Speaking to Free Press, SDM Chouhan said that two hostel superintendents Khel Singh Bhuria and Inder Singh Makwana were found absent from their respective hostels. We sought a detailed report from BEO Mathur for further course of action against the duo.

BEO Mathur has also been instructed to issue

show-cause notices to both the superintendents. It can be noted that on August 20, SDM Chauhan constituted a committee of 4 team heads and appointed 7 assistants to inspect 40 hostels in Sardarpur tehsil. Inspection of 4 hostels shows that the SDM does not want to shy away from taking serious and drastic steps to improve arrangements in the hostels.

A step has been taken after the death of an 11-year-old girl at the Kasturba Girls Hostel in Sardarpur tehsil on August 19. The district administration suspended hostel superintendent Ranjana Sunderlal Verma with immediate effect and summoned the block resource coordinator Bootsingh Bhanwar issuing a notice in this matter to know why the hostels were not being inspected by him from time to time.