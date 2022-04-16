Sardarpur: Govt fails to pay DA to divyang teachers, disability allowance also not paid for 1 year

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers have expressed resentment over the non-payment of dearness allowance to divyang teachers. In addition, their disability allowance is still pending for the last year. Even HRA payment of around 11 months is still pending.

Teachers under the banner of Azad Teachers Association took up the issue with assistant commissioner Supriya Bisen and sought timely intervention and assurance of implementation of orders.

An office-bearer of the association appraised the plights of teachers from Sardarpur tehsil and other blocks due to prolonged non-payment of their dues. Irked over the sluggishness, teachers claimed that the attitude of the authorities amounts to disobedience of the order of the assistant commissioner and government.

Their disability allowance has not been paid even with the latest salary. In addition to that, several divyang teachers are still deprived of the second instalment of the seventh pay scale. They also demanded appropriate action against those who are responsible for their plight and hardships.

Bisen assured them of early action in this regard and implementation of orders. During this, Azad Teachers Association, provincial minister Aruna Nigam, provincial law secretary Sufal Tiwari, divisional organization secretary Ramprasad Vajpai, district president Omprakash Rathor, district convenor Kaluram Maru, district executive president Gorelal Mandloi, block president Anokhilal Choudhary, and scores of block-level teachers were present.

