Sardarpur: Government school students lock school gate over shortage of teachers

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Bola Government High School staged a protest here on Monday over shortage of teachers. The protesting students locked the entrance gates of the school demanding immediate appointment of teachers.

The school, situated five kilometres away from the Sardarpur Tehsil Headquarters, does not have required teachers to teach subjects like Mathematics and English. The students for long have been urging the school administration to arrange for the teachers, however, no steps were taken in this direction.

Seeing no one taking note of their pleas, the aggrieved students took to the street and locked the gates of the school on Monday. ON being informed, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chauhan, block education officer (BEO)Pramod Kumar Mathur reached the spot and talked to the protesting students. BEO assured the students to appoint teachers at the school at the earliest.