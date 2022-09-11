Sardarpur: 21 school buildings in dilapidated condition, pose danger to students

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 schools of Sardarpur town are in dilapidated conditions, thereby posing dangers to students, teachers and non-teaching staff of these schools. Local administration, as well as the department officials, have been repeatedly informed about the school buildings but the concerned departments have not paid any attention to it.

Congress MLA Pratap Grewal has written a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the letter, it has been demanded that all the 21 dilapidated school buildings be rebuilt and approval of 97 additional new rooms for facilities like laboratories, which are lacking in Sardarpur town of Dhar district. Despite a number of news articles being published raising the issue, no steps have been taken in this direction by the government. On September 3, a student, Badal Singh of the government excellence school in Sardarpur was injured after cement plaster from the roof of the lobby fell on him and he received four stitches. Following the incident, agitated students had staged demonstrations as a mark of protest and demanded construction of a new school building. Similarly, primary/secondary schools of Talavpara, Gondirela, Borwani, Sagwal and other villages are lying in dilapidated condition, posing a great risk while authorities remain unmoved.

While the demand for construction of new building in 77 primary, secondary, higher secondary schools besides 97 additional rooms under Sardarpur assembly constituency has been long pending since last two years now.