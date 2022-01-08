Sardarpur: Fully-vaccinated father-daughter duo tests positive

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Health department in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district swung was alarmed as a fully-vaccinated person and his daughter tested positive of Covid-19 on Friday.

As per information, the father-daughter duo hails from Rajgarh village and health department has quarantined them at home.

Block medical officer (BMO) Dr Sheela Mujalda said that 58-year-old person and his 24-year-old daughter, who live in the Char Bhuja temple area in Rajgarh tested positive for corona.

It came to fore that duo went to Jaora in Ratlam district over a week back. Their contact history is being ascertained. Department has notified their locality as a containment zone.

Mujalda told Free Press after the duo tested positive the department is on high alert. We have made all necessary arrangements to ward off the third wave of corona.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:31 AM IST