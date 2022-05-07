Sardarpur: Former BJP MLA’s son killed in a road accident

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on the death of former BJP MLA Velsingh Bhuriya’s son Abhishek Bhuriya, 21. On Saturday, he was consigned to the flames at his native village and hundreds of Congress and BJP leaders from the district participated in his funeral procession that started from the Nayapura locality.

Abhishek, was a second-year student pursuing a BSc from a private college in Indore. He met a road accident on Thursday morning near Radha Swami ashram on Indore – Icchapur State Highway after a rashly driven car hit him.

He was admitted to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on Friday evening.

As soon as the news reached his native place, hundreds of Bhuriya supporters along with many Congress leaders from the area rushed to Velsingh Bhuriya’s place and consoled the bereaved family.

Dhar collector visits rural areas, reviews govt schemes

District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain toured the rural area of Sardarpur tehsil and reviewed the execution of government schemes. He visited several villages including Tirla, Utawa and Manasya among others.

During his visit to Tirla, Jain visited the cultivation of medicinal plants being done by farmers and praised it. He also visited an Aganwadi centre and reviewed various governmental schemes along with nutrition given to children. He obtained information regarding Nal Jal Yojana and essential instructions were given to concerned officials to accelerate the work so that villagers don’t suffer water woes in the Tirla Area.

He also visited a fair price shop located in Manasya village and obtained information regarding the available stock and distributed materials among beneficiaries. He undertook an inspection of the pond construction work in Utawa village and necessary instructions were given to concerned officials and deputy engineers to speed up the work.

During the collector’s visit SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh, SDOP Ramsingh Meda, Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma, RES SDO Arvind Patidar and PHE officials were also present.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sardarpur: Police arrest last accused involved in Golu Jhunje murder case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:06 PM IST