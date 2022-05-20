Sardarpur: First level of teacher training programme under Ankur Mission conducted

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The first level of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) five-day training camp for teachers' teaching Classes second and third was organised at Model School under Ankur Mission at Sardarpur on Thursday. It was inaugurated by Development Block Education Officer Pramod Kumar Mathur and Boots Singh Bhanwar by garlanding the idol of goddess Saraswati.

In the first phase, 90 trainees were scheduled to attend this training. Out of which 71 teachers attended the training. Show cause notices have been issued to the 19 teachers who were absent for the training that was held from 9:00 am-4:30 pm.

As per information, master trainers Pintu Yadav, Shankar Lal Marola, Sangeeta Solanki and Tripti Saxena are giving training using a projector. Assistant project coordinator Thakurlal Malviya and Sharmila Rawal observed the training sessions.

Teaching in-charge and block academic coordinator Rajesh Kumar Solanki, Devilal Kumawat, Anokilal Chaudhary, and others helped in conducting the training smoothly.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:50 PM IST